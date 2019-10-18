‘Secret sessions not mandated by senate’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jibrin ( APC Kano North) said closed door sessions in 2020 budget defense adopted by some committees in the National Assembly are not mandated by Senate.

Fielding question from newsmen on media reports in that regard, the chairman said, neither the Senate as a body nor the Appropriation committee , coordinating the entire process gave the directive.

” I saw the story in the paper today and I’m not happy about it,” he said.

He said that the trend will not continue because Nigerians have right to know what the executives and legislators are planning for them

He observed that secret sessions may be held at certain stages, especially on issues that involved security of the country.

