Secondus calls for Sowore’s unconditional release

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has called for unconditional release of the arrested protest leader, Omoyele Sowore.

He made the call in an interview with journalists in Yola on Tuesday when he paid condolence visit on Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri over the demise of his father, Alhaji Umaru Badami.

Secondus accused the Buhari led federal government of denying Nigerians the rights to lawful assembly as in the case of Sowore and many others.

“I’m calling on President Buhati to release Sowore immediately and unconditionally so. It is not done in any political administration”

“What is happening today is like we are in a military era. They should also release all political prisoners,” he said.

