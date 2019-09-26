Second Niger Bridge may suffer serious setback if…., says Work Controller

ADVERTISEMENT

The Controller, Federal Ministry of Works in Anambra state, Engr. Adeyemo Ajani, has said the Second Niger Bridge may suffer serious setback if government did not urgently intervene in the crisis between the contractors and communities as well as workers.

Ajani, who spoke to Daily Trust in an exclusive interview, said works have stopped at the Second Niger Bridge, adding that if there is no quick intervention, it might affect the completion as scheduled.

According to him, work has stopped at the site because communities are demanding for projects worth N500million, while workers are demanding for promotion and increase in allowances.

The Controller also disclosed that the project does not have any issues in terms of funding but the communities are trying to delay the project completion through their agitations and demands.

“Among all the Presidential Initiative Funding Project, Second Niger Bridge is the only one that has no problem in terms of funding,” he said.

Recall that some communities from Anambra and Delta states had forceful stopped work at the site, alleging that the project manager has not given them their dues.

According to Ajani, each community is demanding for project worth N50million, noting that by time it is calculated, it will amount to N500million.

“Where can such money come from, even works tender board cannot approve that kind of money. It is only government that can address it and that is why we calling on government’s intervention to solve the problem,” he said.

According to him, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the communities and the contractors are yet to be signed due to demands of N500million community projects.

“MoU between the contractors and the communities has not been signed. One of the reasons for not signing it was that the communities are demanding a N50million project in each community, which total up to N500 millions.

“We are asking government to step in and resolve the problem,” he added.

According to him, work at the Second Niger Bridge has stopped and we are asking for government and stakeholders’ intervention so that work can continue and the bridge completed as scheduled.

He also urged workers on the site to be patient with the contractors on their demands for increased in transportation allowance and promotions of junior workers.

Ajani said their demands are not supposed to create problem since they are looking into them.

