SEC urges Skye bank investors to claim dividends

ADVERTISEMENT

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked shareholders of the defunct Skye Bank to claim their dividends.

SEC said this is part of its investor protection programme and as well as ensure that shareholders get the benefits of investing in the capital market.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement quoted the Acting DG, Ms. Mary Uduk, to have said that the SEC recently released a circular to shareholders of defunct Skye bank to claim all outstanding dividends.

She said: “We have informed shareholders of the defunct Skye Bank that unclaimed dividends declared by the bank are being held in trust on their behalf. This will further help reduce the volume of unclaimed dividends in the market and boost investor confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investors that have unclaimed dividends are therefore advised to contact Cardinalstone Registrars to process their dividend payments,” she said.

Uduk said the commission has also directed Cardinalstone Registrars and STL Trustees to ensure that all genuine claims of beneficiary shareholders are addressed forthwith.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App