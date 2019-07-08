SEC tasks stockbrokers on professionalism, capital market growth

ADVERTISEMENT

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has urged members of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) to continue to uphold the tenets of the noble profession and strive to contribute to the growth of their respective organizations and the capital market at large.

Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, stated this during her induction ceremony as an Associate Member of the CIS in Lagos on Monday.

Uduk said by promoting and protecting the interests of the profession through prescribing and upholding the highest standard of service and integrity, “the institute contributes highly to the attainment of a capital market of our dreams.”

She said the strong collaboration between the CIS and the SEC has led to the achievement of tremendous results over the years, especially in deepening the capital market.

One of such collaborative initiatives, she said, led to the development of a stand-alone capital market studies curriculum to be introduced at the Basic and Secondary Schools levels of education in Nigeria.

“The initiative, which is in partnership with other stakeholders, is one of the cardinal objectives of the Capital Market Master Plan, aimed at inculcating a culture of financial literacy and boosting investment education in Nigeria” she said.

In his remarks, the president of CIS, Mr. Dapo Adekoje, said the institute takes the issue of professional standards and ethical behaviour of its members seriously as erring members are investigated and disciplined as necessary.

