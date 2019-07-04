SEC reduces cost, timelines for transmission of shares

ADVERTISEMENT

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on beneficiaries of deceased investors to step up efforts to claim their dividends.

SEC, in a statement, also said it has reduced the time, processes and costs of the transmission of shares from a deceased to the beneficiary.

This effort will ensure seamless transmission and claim of a deceased’s shares by heirs and administrators, it said.

In an amended draft on the operating framework for transmission of shares, SEC has reduced the timeline for the transmission of deceased’s shares from three weeks to one week. Going by that, the registrar shall ensure that shares of a deceased are transmitted within a week of receiving the request from the administrators or executors, it said.

The registrar is also required to transmit the Letter of Administration to the Probate Registry within 24 hours of receipt of same for verification, it added.

The administrators/executors are however required to provide letter of introduction introducing themselves as the legal representatives of the estate. The letter should also indicate the names, addresses, signatures and BVNs of the individual administrators/executors.

Also required are: original death certificate from the National Population Commission (NPC) for sighting, original probate letter or Letter of Administration for sighting or the Certified True Copy (CTC) from a Notary Public.

Others are copy of newspaper advert placed by the Court or Gazette, any evidence of ownership of the investment i.e. CSCS statement(s) of the deceased, original share certificates, dividend stub or dividend warrants or bank statement(s) showing receipt of dividend(s) into the account(s) of the deceased.

“Where the administrator/executor cannot provide these requirements, the registrar may require confirmation through insurance, indemnity or interview,” the SEC stated.

“The fees chargeable for transmission of shares by registrars is being limited to one per cent of the total value and additional five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) for shares of N5 million and below and 0.5 per cent of the value and five per cent VAT on shares above N5 million with a maximum chargeable amount of N200,000, excluding VAT. Also, fees chargeable for confirmation of probate or letter of administration shall not exceed N12,000,” it said.

Registrars are also disallowed from charging fee on dematerialisation of share certificate and mandating of accounts for electronic dividend. However, change of address, name or mandate shall not attract more than N100 per request while update of signature capture and scanning shall not be more than N200 per signature.

The SEC further states that any registrar that violates the provisions of the rules shall be liable to a penalty of not less than N1 million and an additional sum of N20,000 for every day the violation persists.

