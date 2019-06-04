SEC names Sunmonu, interim mgt team for Oando

ADVERTISEMENT

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday announced the appointment of Mr. Mutiu Olaniyi Adio Sunmonu and others as the interim management team for Oando Plc.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communication of SEC, Mrs. Efe Ebelo said the interim management team will be headed by Mr Sunmonu.

The interim management team is to oversee the affairs of Oando Plc, and conduct an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on or before July 1, 2019 to appoint new Directors to the Board of the Company.

The new directors would subsequently select a management team for Oando Plc, SEC explained.

On May 31, 2019, the Commission said it has concluded investigation of Oando Plc and directed among others the resignation of the affected Board members, and also barred the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer (DGCEO) from being directors of public companies for a period of five years.

