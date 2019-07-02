Search for UNAIDS Executive Director: An opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to global AIDS response

ADVERTISEMENT

UNAIDS is going through its most challenging leadership transition, and the world is watching with great anticipation. The various management issues at UNAIDS over the past year led to a broad consensus that a change of leadership was timely. There is no gainsaying that the choice of leadership UNAIDS makes at this point in its history will determine the future of the agency and that of the global AIDS response.

The critical mandates of UNAIDS can be summarized as charting the direction of the global AIDS response, coordinating efforts globally, pushing for the needed policy changes to reach more people living with HIV and at risk with the services they need, and mobilizing resources. These are the primary demands of the leadership of UNAIDS at this time in history. Thanks to the efforts of past leaders of the agency, the global response today is firmly rooted in scientific evidence and human rights – though we still have ‘miles to go’ in many countries. Beyond a continuing need to better understand the dynamics of the epidemic, the greatest threats to achieving our goal are waning political commitment and stagnant resourcing for the response. Folding UNAIDS into WHO as some suggest would simply ensure our failure.

Leading UNAIDS and coordinating the global AIDS response requires at a minimum an in-depth knowledge and experience of prevention, treatment, service delivery and the challenges of reaching adolescents and key populations, driving dolutegravir (DTG) transition, pushing for differentiated service delivery and task sharing at community level, and facing off with WHO, PEPFAR and the Global Fund on a myriad of technical challenges that arise daily. UNAIDS does not make scientific breakthroughs or develop new treatments – it works with others in the public and private sectors to advocate for new solutions and helps put them into action at the country level. This is neither a role for a scientist nor a person new to the subject.

Pushing for policy changes means leveraging UNAIDS access and convening power, data and science, and the trust of national authorities whose own beliefs may be challenged. UNAIDS is not an NGO and those who work there are not activists – this is the UN and the UN works for its member states. The ability to be heard and to make a reasoned case for change that resonates requires uncommon political and communication skills.

More broadly, the ability to galvanize the global community to strengthen investment depends heavily on perceptions of trust, integrity, multi-stakeholder management skills and the ability to make diversity a virtue in building consensus. This is work that happens across civil society, parliaments, development agencies, foreign ministries and with national leaders. It is not a job for a rock star, but rather one who can bring people together. Ronald Reagan, the former President of the United States, once said “The greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets people to do the greatest things.” Those saddled with the task of identifying the new leader for UNAIDS should focus on a candidate who has demonstrated the ability to bring people together and get people do the greatest things, whilst focusing on UNAIDS objectives.

The five candidates running for the position of UNAIDS Executive Director have each no doubt made significant contributions in their respective fields of endeavor. Leading UNAIDS into the next era demands much more. Of the five, one candidate has the necessary mix of skills, experience, and temperament to hit the ground running, bringing people together and getting people to do the greatest things – Dr. Sani Aliyu, the remarkable infectious diseases specialist and Director General of Nigeria’s National Agency for the Control of AIDS.

While many Nigerians have become inured to our everyday difficulties, anyone who has spent time in Africa knows Nigeria is uniquely challenging. Our 37 states are more like 37 countries, with a population of 200 million. We have 250 ethnic groups, over 500 languages, six strands of Islam and over 10 Christian denominations. We have our own multinational mafia, a sex-worker industry that reaches much of Africa and Europe, some of the richest business people on the continent, and more poor people than any other country in the world. We have an ongoing battle with Boko Haram and large numbers of displaced people. Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index ranks us 144 out of 180 countries. Our health system is decentralized, with responsibility for primary and secondary health services decentralized among the 37 states and local government. Each state has its own independent Minister or Commissioner of Health, its own facilities and staff and their own budgets and policies.

Making small progress in this environment is difficult. Making the kind of progress we have seen under Dr. Aliyu’s leadership has been phenomenal. Dr. Aliyu tapped into Nigeria’s secret asset – we have lots of incredibly capable, well trained and competent people who, with the right leadership and incentives, can do incredible things. Dr. Aliyu has engaged them together with political leaders and private sector leaders at national and sub-national levels, and mobilized enormous resources for the AIDS response through such strategic engagements.

Shortly after Nigeria’s Global Fund grant was suspended, Dr. Aliyu was called to service by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016. Until that point, Dr Aliyu had been a senior infectious diseases specialist in one of the UK’s leading hospitals, deeply involved with HIV patients as both a physician and board member of Dhiverse, an important NGO serving PLHIV.

Dr. Aliyu’s immediate action even before he assumed office as Director General, was to go to the Global Fund’s headquarters in Geneva to negotiate restoration of the Global Fund grant. This gave us an early taste of his no-nonsense leadership qualities.

Arriving in Nigeria, Dr. Aliyu immediately started mobilizing the support of government, partners, civil society, people living with HIV and key affected populations on the need to have a better understanding of Nigeria’s epidemic. He succeeded in galvanizing all stakeholders to action around this common goal. He built a particularly close and exceptional working relationship with the UNAIDS family, leveraging each UN agency’s comparative advantage on the ground. His track record of integrity facilitated inflow of resources from PEPFAR and the Global Fund to fund the largest HIV-specific population survey in world history. Other surveys sought to better understand key populations. Today, Nigeria and its partners are better armed with quality location-population data and are better targeting efforts to end the epidemic.

Dr. Aliyu immediately focused on ending mother to child transmission of HIV in Nigeria, consistently insisting that no child should be born with HIV. He mobilized government commitment at the highest level and championed the inclusion of PMTCT services in the benefit package for health insurance schemes and the recently launched basic health care provision fund which targets women and children with free basic health care services.

Dr. Aliyu provided great support to civil society, especially people living with HIV and the key affected population by ensuring they have the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to the national response to AIDS. He provided funding for institutional and living support to PLHIV network in Nigeria and their members, regularly engaging with them and other civil society networks. He has promoted and supported the removal of all forms of barriers to access to services for vulnerable and key affected populations, despite the same sex marriage prohibition law in the country.

Under his leadership, the budgetary allocation to NACA grew by over 100% in two years. This means more PLHIV are placed on life saving ARVs with government support. For example, he extracted commitment from the state governors to allocate at least 0.5% of their monthly statutory allocation to AIDS response in their respective states. Partnering with the private sector, he established the HIV/AIDS Trust Fund to mobilize contributions of the private sector to the national AIDS response. Today over 1.1 million Nigerians are on treatment and we are well on our way to reaching the 90-90-90 targets.

Dr. Aliyu has demonstrated an extraordinary sense of transparency in governance since taking charge at NACA, effectively bridging the gap between leadership and the staff. He initiated the whistle blowing policy and forced the organization to be more efficient in its operations. This brought a new energy and sense of purpose to the organization and its staff leading to improved performance, respect from all and very much improved public perception and image for the organization. He has generated trust and harmony among all cadres. This is needed in our new UNAIDS.

The integrity and trust Dr. Aliyu commands has turned Nigeria’s AIDS response into development partners’ comfort zone for investment. Only recently, the United States government honored Dr. Aliyu as a PEPFAR “hero”. The statement on the US government’s twitter handle reads “Dr. Aliyu led the Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey – the largest HIV-specific survey in history. Under his leadership as DG of NACA the survey was completed in a record 9 months and is pivotal in efforts to halt the epidemic.” This singular achievement tells a good story of what leadership of UNAIDS should represent at this time. A leader who is proactive and believes in the power of partnership and multi-sectoral approach – that’s the only way to get ahead of the epidemic.

Dr. Aliyu has done in Nigeria everything UNAIDS is looking for in the new Executive Director. His integrity, credibility, courage, dynamism and wide acceptance amongst stakeholders will be great assets to the building of a new UNAIDS we all desire. His candidacy presents an opportunity for a fresh re-engineering of UNAIDS and the global AIDS response especially at this time, and will mobilize every stakeholder towards fast-tracked progress towards ending AIDS as a public health concern.

Adewole, is the Immediate past Minister of Health, a professor of gynecology and obstetrics, former vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan and a past president of African Organization for Research and Training in Cancer.

