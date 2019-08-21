Seamfix Nigeria limited announces name change

ADVERTISEMENT

A top tech company in Nigeria with focus on identity management and data capture solutions bordering on financial technology and other services formerly known as Seamfix Nigeria Limited has revealed a change of name to “SEAMFIX LIMITED”.

The change of name allows the company to emphasize on her wide-ranging objectives, reflect her future strategies and near-term roadmap.

The Managing Director, Mr. Chimezie Emewulu, expresses his excitement about this change: “I am thrilled about this as it is a strategic push towards creating a foundation for more new opportunities and evolving in business. Our new name will reflect a firm commitment for our company to continue delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that enable our clients and customers meet their needs, daily.”

