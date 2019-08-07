SDP suspends Lagos chair as Olaniyi takes over

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Otunba Tunde Onakoya has been relieved of his position by the party.

The SDP Director of Media and Publicity, Hon. Yemi Akinbode said in a statement on Wednesday that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the SDP had suspended Onakoya over alleged gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Akinbode, the National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, in a letter said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) has noted that under your watch, as the State Chapter Chairman, the party has refused to grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For example, you have not been able to secure an office for the party in the state let alone provide the required leadership for the State Executive Committee.”

The letter added, “In addition, the NWC has also received the reports of your anti-party activities in contravention of Article 19 of the 2018 Party Constitution (as amended).”

“Consequently, the NWC has decided to suspend you as Chairman Lagos State Chapter of the SDP with immediate effect pending investigation and further action by the NWC.”

“In the interim, you are directed to hand over to Hon. Olufemi Olaniyi who has been appointed as Acting Chairman of the State Chapter of the Party” the letter stated.

“Until his elevation as the Acting Chairman, Hon. Olaniyi popularly known in Lagos social circle as ‘Ferrari’ is a grassroots politician and an astute community leader who has made tremendous contributions to youth development in Lagos State and beyond.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App