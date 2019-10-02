SDP sues INEC for disqualifying gov’ship candidate

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Tunde Adeniran, has resorted to court action to seek justice after the disqualification its governorship candidate in Kogi state, Barr. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti, for presenting an underage as her running mate.

Prof. Adeniran, who addressed journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, enjoined Kogi electorates and the supporters of Barrister Akpoti to keep faith as the party would get justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our Natasha will certainly be on the ballot on 16 November 2019 governorship election. She will be voted for massively and she will win the elections and become the next Governor of Kogi state,” he said.

The SDP national chairman described her disqualification as not only a sad development but a great disservice to democracy and an infringement on the rights of Nigerian citizens of Kogi extraction.

He described as an “outright lie” the statement credited to the National Commissioner and spokesperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Festus Okoye, on the live television programme, that the SDP had accepted that it would not be included on the ballot for the November 16, 2019 Kogi State Governorship Election.

“We consider this not only a misnomer, but an unwarranted insult, falsification of information, misrepresentation of our party and a committal to deny our party of the statutory position to continue with our legal case instituted already before a court of competent jurisdiction against the INEC on the illegal disqualification of our Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates for the said election….

“It is a fact that the action of INEC to disqualify a candidate is in contravention of the provisions of section 31, subsection (1) of the 2010 Electoral Act (as Amended) which places no powers in the hands of the commission to reject or disqualify candidates of political parties as submitted to it within the stipulated timeframe and provided for in law,” he added.

The party wondered why Natasha was refused right to change or withdraw her running mate since the Deputy Governorship candidate is not a product of the party’s primary but a nomination of the governorship candidate.

The SDP also wondered why she was being purportedly punished for embracing “Not Too Young to Rule” Act.

Prof. Adeniran said, “INEC has confessed that it admitted under-aged candidates to contest for February – March 2019 general elections, but same INEC has now blocked SDP candidate because of a 34 years old running mate. Why has INEC shown double standards in the case of Natasha?

“When INEC invoked the Nigerian Constitution to override the new Not Too Young to Rule Act and the SDP National officials asked to change the candidate, INEC did not allow withdrawal or exchange or substitution. Why this punitive action?

“There have been growing insinuations and suspicions that the actions of INEC to clamp down our candidate, Natasha Akpoti, may be linked to influence, manipulations and interests outside of INEC itself.

“Why is INEC allowing itself to be influenced by other interests in the case of Natasha? Why did the INEC’s spokesperson have to lie against SDP on Television?” he further queried.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App