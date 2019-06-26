Scores killed, 32 houses burnt in Jukun community

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected militia men yesterday attacked Rafin Kada town, a Jukun community in Taraba State and killed many people.

Daily Trust gathered that the militia men crossed from neighbouring Benue State and killed many people and set many houses ablaze.

They also attacked the vehicle of Wukari Local Government chairman and another vehicle conveying some soldiers to Rafin Kada, following distress calls sent to them. It was further gathered that some Jukun youths from Wukari going to confront the attackers were ambushed and killed by the suspected militia at a forest.

Rafin Kada is the third Jukun town to be attacked by suspected militia in one week and several people killed.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government, Mr Adi Daniel, said the militia men in large numbers launched an attack on the community early Tuesday.

He said some people were killed and about 32 houses burnt down by the attackers.

The spokesman of the state police command, David Misal confirmed that some armed militia crossed from Benue State and attacked a Jukun community near Wukari, killed one person and burnt some houses.

