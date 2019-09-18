Science, technology necessary for business devt – SMEDAN

ADVERTISEMENT

To further enlighten stakeholders on the Executive Order No.5, which is the planning and execution of projects, a forum for the promotion of Nigerian content in contracts and science, engineering and technology was held in Abuja yesterday.

The forum which was organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) was tagged: “Entrenching Science Technology and Innovation (STI) for MSMEs Development – A Public Servants’ Forum”.

The Director General of SMEDAN, Dr. Umaru Dikko Radda, said among other objectives, the Executive Order No. 5 sought to entrench STI in everyday life as a key to achieving national development goals.

Dr. Radda said, “We recognise the vital role of STIs in national development, particularly in the area of promoting Made-in-Nigeria goods and services; increasing the quantum of value created in the economy and harness STI for driving national competiveness and productivity, including in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sub-sector.”

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who was represented by the Deputy Director (Museums), Shuaib Alhaji Umaru, said any nation that is interested in socio-economic growth in line with global trends must implore the use of STI as a means of socio-economic transformation.

He said, “The current administration has recognised the basic need for STI, as well as the effective participation of local business companies as indispensable in our quest for self-reliance and achievement of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the nation.”

Various agencies such as the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) were present at the forum.

