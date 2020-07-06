Schools resume in Oyo state as students comply with protocol

ADVERTISEMENT

Public and private schools in Oyo state resumed academic activities, two months after the governor of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde temporarily closed schools due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Our correspondent who went round some schools in Ibadan, the state capital which include; Bishop Phillips Academy at Iwo Road, Community High School, Omi Adio in Ido Local Government Area among others observed that handwashing buckets and sanitizers were kept in strategic places in the schools while they sent back students without face mask.

Daily Trust observed that both public and private schools in Ibadan complied with the COVID-19 protocol in the state by mounting hand washing buckets and sanitizers at the entrance of each school.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had on May 21st ordered the closure of all schools in the state, due to COVID-19 that is ravaging the world.

Makinde, however, ordered the schools to reopen and directed that primary six pupils, JSS3 and SSS 3 students resume academic activities today.

Meanwhile, the State Government has expressed concerns about porous security in public schools across the State, noting that challenges such as theft of furniture and destruction of facilities in schools would be brought on the front burner by the present administration.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran said this during the inspection of some selected Primary schools within Ibadan metropolis.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App