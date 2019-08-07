School proprietress tasks parents on child’s support

ADVERTISEMENT

The proprietress of Smart Buds schools Hajiya Aisha Zakari has called on parents to support children by encouraging them to study more for the society to attain educational development status.

Speaking during the school’s first Annual Day celebration held at the school’s premises, Hajiya Aisha stated that, there was need for parents to support the teachers’ efforts by visiting the schools to encourage both the teachers and the pupils.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that, the annual day celebration was organized to let the parents see what the children learned within the year in focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are holding this celebration to enable the parent see what their wads have learned within the year as we showcase it for them. It is also an avenue for both teachers and parents to meet and discuss on ways to support the schools educational development,” she said.

A parent of one of the pupils, Hajiya Umaima Umar said the school had live up to parents’ expectation especially as it runs dual session of Islamiyya and the conventional education systems. She added that, the school had accorded her child the chance to learn English, Arabic and French at the same time.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App