School feeding Programme: ICPC arrests two over alleged N68m fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) has arrested two persons in Kogi State over alleged N68,097,053 fraud in the FG’s school feeding programme.

Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, the spokesperson of the ICPC in a statement explained that the recently-launched collaboration between the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to root out corruption in the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) has begun to yield fruits.

She said the suspects include Hon. Adoga Ibrahim and Khadijat Karibo, noting that whilst Ibrahim was appointed the State Focal Person in 2016 for the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) for Kogi State and left office in May 2019, Karibo is still serving as the state’s Programme Manager.

She said a petition alleging that the erstwhile State Focal Person and the Programme Manager had connived and diverted large sums of money meant for payments to cooks in the national school feeding programme in Kogi State was received by ICPC.

She added that the petition alleged that the duo had perpetrated “unlawful and unethical deductions” from the accounts of cooks by the use of letters purportedly signed by them conveying their consent that “a blanket and unspecified amount be moved to 10 different business accounts from the cooks’ accounts for sundry aggregated commodity supplies”.

She said the petition further alleged that the massive fraudulent actions were pulled off by the officials acting in concert with some banks in the state.

