Scholars raise alarm over Nigeria’s rising population

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s health sector have raised alarm over what they described as “explosive population” in the country, saying if the federal government refused to control the population; it may pose a danger in the future.

Speaking at the 1st annual Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin National Reproductive Health Legacy Forum, held at the Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference centre of the University of Ibadan, the scholars condemned the increase in population without significant plan for the country.

Stakeholders at the event organised by the Academy for Health Development (AHEAD) and the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale, PACFaH@Scale are; Emeritus Professor Akin Mabogunje, Professor, Adesegun Fatusi, Professor Oladosu Ojengbede, Mrs Olufunke Osotimehin, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, Dr. Mojisola Odeku, Dr. Stanley Idika Upai, Ms Iyadunni Olubode, Dr. Ejike Oji, Dr. Farouk M. Jega, Pharm. Emeka Okafor, Dr. Sada Danmusa and Mrs Kehinde Osinowo.

The keynote speaker at the event, a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Senior Regional Programmatic and Technical Advisor, Prof. Emmanuel Otolorin stressed that the biggest challenge confronting the country was insecurity created by the frustrated youths turned terrorists, kidnappers and cattle rustlers, adding that these uneducated and unemployed are easy targets for radicalisation for political violence and terrorism.

“Many were abandoned by their parents to fend for themselves on the streets from where they have been recruited to cause mayhem in the country,” he said.

“While the government at all levels are striving to curb this spate of criminality, our rapid population continues to produce more and more frustrated youths who feel the country does not care about them”

“Those of us who have been warning about this danger for years have been vindicated by the current situation in the country,” Prof. Otolorin stated.

Giving the statistics of population growth in the country, the don pointed out that the high population growth rate also has implications for the number of health personnel required in the country.

He said the human resources situation in the health sector was critical for improving the population’s health.

