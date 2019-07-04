  1. Home
Scenes from Lagos pipeline explosion

By . Published Date
Ijegun fire explosion in Lagos. The incident was said have started at about 4:30am.

 

Vehicles burnt by the Ijegun fire explosion in Lagos. July 4, 2019

 

Officials of Lagos fire services trying to put off the Ijegun fire explosion in Lagos. July 4, 2019

 

Some of the Containers used for Shop destroyed by the Ijegun fire explosion in Lagos. July 4, 2019

