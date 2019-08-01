  1. Home
Scenes from 2019 ILO Global Youth Employment Forum

Participants from different part of the world at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Global Youth Employment Forum (GYEF) 2019 holding in Abuja. Photo: Umar Shehu Usman. 1 August 2019
Former Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige who was recently screened alongside 43 other President Buhari ministerial nominees at ILO Global Youth Employment Forum (GYEF) 2019, held in Abuja. Photo: Umar Shehu Usman. 1 August 2019
From right: International Labour Organisation (ILO) DG, Guy Ryder and the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha at the ILO Global Youth Employment Forum (GYEF) 2019, held in Abuja. Photo: Umar Shehu Usman. 1 August 2019
