Scammers using my office to defraud Nigerians – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, yesterday raised the alarm that scammers were using his office to defraud Nigerians. He decried unrelenting activities of faceless persons using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting Nigerians to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk in his office for federal government appointments.

The SGF, in a statement by the Director of Information in his office, Willie Bassey, said he was also aware of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision.

According to him, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.

“Also, the SGF has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.

“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public.”

