Save us from killer herdsmen, group tells Obiano

The United Anambra State Association in Canada (UAA-C), an umbrella body of indigenes of Anambra State living in Canada, has called on Governor Willie Obiano to quickly intervene in the incessant rape of women and girls and killings in their communities by herdsmen.

According to the group, Fulani herdsmen have been raping, maiming and killing rural dwellers unchallenged.

UAA-C, in a statement signed by its president and secretary, Chief Chuks A. Ejikeme and Engr. Chidi Mmadumelu respectively, described the rate rural dwellers, especially farmers and children, are being raped, maimed and killed by herders in the state as worrisome.

The group said it was aggravated within the current coronavirus lockdown.

“Some communities like Ebenebe in Awka North LGA and Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka LGA had between April and June 2020 met with leadership of the herdsmen, appealing that they vacate their farmlands as their cattle and marauders had at various times engaged in destruction of agricultural produce and other crimes without showing a sign of remorse,” the group stated.

They urged Governor Obiano to increase effort to secure lives and the property of the people from the herders as they have taken over their businesses and forests.

“It is a thing of concern the rate our farm produce are being destroyed, our women and female children being beaten and raped, while our men and boys are maimed, some killed right there in our various communities.

“We hereby implore our governor to use his good offices to fish out the farm marauders who have no tangible mission in the state especially those inside the bushes and forests mostly without known identities back to wherever they came from before it is too late.

“We suggest that the governor should empower traditional rulers, age grades and community vigilantes to check evil activities of those marauders and terrorists in order to prevent massive attacks and genocide in our state.

“A stitch in time saves nine,” the group added.

Reacting, the chairman of South-east zone of Meyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Sadiku, described the allegations as false and unfounded.

He said the Fulani in the South-east have cordial relations with their host communities and those registered are not involved in raping, killing and maiming as alleged.

“Fulani are not criminals, we are doing our business lawfully and according to laid down rules with the host communities.

“Anybody found violating the rules must be brought to book, any person can claim Fulani and commit crime,” he said.

