Save us from erosion, flood menace, Ogbaru community cries to Obiano

People of Ogbaru One State Constituency, Anambra state, have appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to save them from flood, bad roads and the menace of erosion especially during the rainy season.

According to them, the constituency has been neglected, abandoned by successive governments over the years.

“Ogbaru One state constituency is currently being ravaged by erosion and flood, thereby causing hardship to the residents,” they lamented.

The member representing the constituency at the state House of Assembly, Chukwunonso Noble Igwe, described the situation as horrible and pitiable.

He urged the state government to step up efforts towards ameliorating their problems .

“Our people do not feel government’s presence here. The whole place is in a very bad condition. We do not have any single good road in Okpoko .

He said lack of good road has led to the increase in crimes because the security personnel cannot move around to pursue criminals.

According to Igwe, people suffer much during the rainy period because of the flooding caused by bad roads and poor drainage.

“Last year alone, we recorded about five deaths due to flood in Okpoko. We have a working governor, maybe he had not been told about the conditions of the people of Okpoko. We are suffering and we are beckoning on him to please do at least two or three kilometers road for the constituency” he said.

One of the residents, Mrs.Benedict Ibeazor, who lives in Central Okpoko told South East Trust that they have been subjected to perpetual suffering due to erosion and flooding.

“Most times people flee their houses to avoid being trapped by flood. No government delegations has ever visited the area to undertake an environmental impact assessment on the level of degradable and deplorable conditions of the area,” she said.

Another resident, Chief Samuel Okorienta, also told South East Trust, the flooding has been a recurrent factor and people lose their lives and property during rainy seasons every year.

