Save our souls, widows of unpaid textile workers cry out

A cross section of wives of the unpaid workers of textile companies in Kaduna have appealed to the federal and northern states governments to ensure the payment of the entitlements of their husbands.

The women spoke at a prayer session organized by the Coalition of Closed Unpaid Textile Workers for workers, widows and orphans.

One of the affected women, Mrs. Juliana Segun Williams, who is now a widow, said since her husband died she has been battling to cater for the family.

She said she had resorted to selling sachet water which does not bring enough money to meet the needs of the family.

“Even if I sell two to three bags of pure water a day it cannot do anything for me and the family and it is becoming a big challenge to me. Many of us can no longer control our families especially the girls because we have no money to give them.”

She called on government and other relevant authorities to look into their plight.

Chairman of the coalition, Comrade Wordam Simdik said the prayer was aimed at demonstrating their grievances to the government over the 17-year closure of the industry without the settlement of their entitlements.

“We are sending our ‘SOS’ to all the authority concern to please come to our aid before they hear that all of us are have died, adding that 2,800 of their members have died while waiting for their pay.”

