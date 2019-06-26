Savannah Sugar school wants computer lab

ADVERTISEMENT

The Staff School, Savannah Sugar Company, Numan, Adamawa State, established in 1979 celebrated its 40th anniversary with a call for stakeholders to complete its abandoned computer lab project.

The event, which held at the weekend at the premises of the school, attracted former students and parents.

Addressing the gathering, the principal, Grace Ella, said the school which started with primary school had introduced secondary, nursery sections.

Acknowledging the contributions of the alumni, parents and management, Mrs Ella called for support of stakeholders to accomplish the computer laboratory project which had been stalled for some time.

