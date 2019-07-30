Saudi Supreme Court urges Muslims to sight Dhu Al-Hijjah crescent on Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sight the crescent of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah on Thursday evening, Dhu-AlQa’dah 29, 1440 AH.

In its statement, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the number of pilgrims who have so far arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj rituals from abroad via air, land and sea ports, stood at 1,168,203 pilgrims, according to statistics issued by the General Directorate of Passports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate said that the number of pilgrims arriving by air stood at 1,095,584 pilgrims, by land 60,886 pilgrims and by the sea 11,733 pilgrims.

According to daily statistics issued by Hajj and Visit Committee in Madinah, the total number of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah has so far reached 716,284.

The statistical data showed that 520,221 pilgrims left Madinah heading for holy sites, while the total number of pilgrims remaining in Madinah until yesterday was 196,027.

As of yesterday, 27,868 Nigerian pilgrims had been airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within a total of 57 flights.

The pilgrims were from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Niger, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo and Zamfara States.

Source: Saudi Press Agency (SPA)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App