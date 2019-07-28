Saudi organises tour for Nigeria, 5 others

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency for Ziyarah affairs of Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, on Sunday, organised Ziyarah to historical sites for Nigerian pilgrims and five other selected countries in Madinah.

The five other countries that benefited from the tour were Brunei, Thailand, Philippine, India and Lebanon.

The tour (Ziyarah), organised in order to show and educate participants on the historical sites of the Madinah City, was led by Dr Ahmad Al-Shaabi of University of Taiba.

Dr Al-Shaabi took the attendees round the holy city of Madinah, showing them various historical places that are one way or the other related to Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Some of the places visited during the tour included Wadi Mubarak (Valley of Mubarak, Usba area of Madina, Masjid Quba, Jannatul Baqi, Mount Uhud, Al-Ghars well, Garden of Salman Farsi among other places.

The tour also touched various historical lectures about Islam.

Meanwhile, 24,993 Nigerian pilgrims have now been airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj within a total of 51 flights.

