Saudi envoy hosts farewell party for Nigerian guests

The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted a farewell ceremony on Friday, for the guests of the Custodian of the two Holy mosques from Nigeria to perform Hajj.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji, described the programme that as part of the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to consolidate the brotherly relationship amongst muslims across the globe, and to promote Islamic unity and brotherhood.

The initiative is also part of the Saudi Arabian government’s efforts to fully showcase the performance made by the government to facilitate the Hajj rites of all pilgrims.

The Director of the Nigerian Center for Arabic Research, Prof. Khidir Abdulbagi Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the guests, expressed their great appreciation and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for extending the invitation, for the efforts to safeguard the holy sites and making the Hajj as easy and possible.

