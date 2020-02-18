Saudi court discharges detained Zamfara cleric accused of drugs peddling

ADVERTISEMENT

A Court in Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has finally discharged and acquitted the Gusau-based cleric, Malam Ibrahim Ibrahim.

This followed a strong defence constituted by Governor Bello Mohammed Matawale and dispatched to the Kingdom to ensure his discharge and acquittal in the case that came up on Tuesday in the holy city of Mecca, according to a statement by governor Matawalle’s media aide, Zailani Bappah.

Ibrahim Ibrahim, a renowned Islamic Cleric from Zamfara State, wrongly accused of drug trafficking in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was on the death row.

Leader of the team to the KSA, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Special Duties, Alhaji Mohammed Saddiq Maiturare broke the news early this morning from Makka and said Ibrahim was now a free man.

It would be recalled that Governor Matawale had earlier met with President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter who in turn, instructed the Minister of Justice to handle the issue.

It was learnt that Governor Matawale and the federal government, constituted a delegation, including lawyers from both side to Saudi Arabia.

“With this development, any moment from now, Malam Ibrahim would be flown back to Nigeria and be reunited with his family,” Bappah said.

