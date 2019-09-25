Saudi consulate celebrates 89th National Day in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudi Arabian Consulate has hosted various diplomats, technocrats, business communities and Ulamas to a dinner as part of Saudi Arabian 89th National Day celebrations in Kano.

Addressing the gathering, Saudi Arabian Consulate General, Sultan Abdurrahman Aldakhel said that Saudi Arabia and Nigeria had enjoyed cordial relationship for many decades, adding that, the Kingdom recorded development in various field evident in King’s Salman development initiative tagged ‘Vision 2030’.

Aldakhel also appreciated the Nigerian’s stand on the recent attack on Saudi oil pipelines, stressing that, the country’s condemnation of the attack was a clear testimony of cordial relationship existing between the two countries.

Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said, as a political entity, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had occupied an elegant position in the committee of nations on its unique strides and strategic roles in the global economy.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Ganduje said an average Kano man considers Saudi Arabia as his second home being the host of two Holy Mosques.

