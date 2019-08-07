Saudi concludes arrival stage of Hajj, records 1.8m pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of Passports in Saudi Arabia has concluded the first stage (arrivals) of pilgrims from across the world via land, sea and air.

During a press conference in Jeddah on Wednesday, the Director General of Passports, Major General Suleiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya revealed that up till 12 noon of Wednesday, 1,819,790 pilgrims had come to the Kingdom to perform the annual Hajj rites.

The breakdown of this figure includes 1,708,152 people arriving through airports across the Kingdom, 94,388 through land ports, while 17,250 came via sea.

He also stated that over 300 forged visas were discovered upon arrival of some intending pilgrims.

Maj. Gen. Al Yahya also reiterated the efforts made by the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, as well as the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef and the Minister of Defense in providing all possible resources to ensure the arrival phase of the Hajj pilgrimage was made swift and smooth due to the advanced technology, as well as efficient employees to carry out the process in record time.

He also warned all pilgrims against staying beyond the Hajj season, and to return home after completing their Hajj rites in accordance with their issued visas, saying all those caught will face the wrath of the law.

The Director also noted that the Directorate was already prepared for the second phase concerning the departure of the pilgrims to their various countries.

