Saudi Arabia sets unified price for all visas at N30,000

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced plans to set a unified price for Hajj, Umrah and visitors visas at a cost of SR300 (N30,000).

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Muhammad Saleh Benten, on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the royal decree.

The decree also cancels the repetition of Umrah visa fees.

According to Benten, this decision shows the Kingdom’s determination to make Saudi Arabia an easy destination for Muslims across the world.

“The decision supports the efforts to achieve one of the main goals of Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to receive 30 million Umrah pilgrims by the year 2030,” Benten stated.

