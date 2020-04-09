Saudi Arabia, Russia reach deal, cut oil output by 10m barrels per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed in principle on a deal to carry out the biggest organized oil-production cuts in decades, after a month-long feud and a drop in demand due to the coronavirus crisis which affected crude oil prices.

Prices shot higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement before abruptly losing momentum and shedding most of their gains on a day of volatile trading.

U.S. crude was up 3.4% at $25.95 a barrel and Brent crude oil was last up 3.2% at $33.91 a barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App