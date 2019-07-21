Saudi Arabia organizes Qur’an, adhan competitions

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced submissions for Muslims across the globe for the Qur’an recitation and Adhan competitions.

According to a press release issued by the GEA made available by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji, the contest aims at showcasing the rich diversity of Muslim cultures all over the world.

It added that the competition is in line with Saudi Arabia’s mission to further develop the role of the private sector in the country.

A prize money of SAR5million ($1.3 million) is up for grabs for the winner of the Qur’an recitation competition, while SAR2 million ($530,000) for the winner of the Adhan competition.

So far, 21,000 people from over 162 countries have submitted their applications, with 11,000 for the Qur’an recitation and 9,000 for the Adthan. Registration is due to end at the end of July.

The contest will take place between August 24 and September 24, 2019.

