Saudi Arabia organises Qur’an, Adthan competitions

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that Muslims across the world can continue to submit applications for its Qur’an Recitation and Adthan competition.

According to a statement issued by the GEA and made available by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji, the contest aims to showcase the rich diversity of Muslim cultures all over the world, through the style of Qur’an recitation and Adthan performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is also in line with Saudi Arabia’s mission to further develop the role of the private sector in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

A prize money of SAR5 million ($1.3 million) is up for grabs for the winner of the Qur’an recitation competition, while SAR2 million ($530,000) for the winner of the Adthan competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, 21,000 people from over 162 countries have submitted their applications, with 11,000 for the Qur’an recitation, and 9,000 for the Adthaan.

Registration is due to end at the end of July.

The contest is due to hold from August 24 to September 24, with the winners announced and awarded throughout the final stage, which will run from September 25 until October 25.

Registration can be done through the website: https://quranathanawards.com

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App