Saudi Arabia opens new terminal to Hajj pilgrims only

The King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has opened a new Hajj terminal for the sole facilitation the arrivals and departures of pilgrims from across the world.

The terminal is equipped with 360 counters and other high-tech facilities for swiftly screening of pilgrims.

The terminal, which was opened in 2018, is in line of Saudi’s Vision 2030, of having 30 million pilgrims from the current number of 3 million within the next 10 years.

During a press trip to the new Hajj terminal on Saturday, the General Director of the Immigration and Passport Department of Saudi Arabia, Major General Suleiman Al-Yahya, revealed that approximately 5,000 pilgrims pass daily through the terminal, with an estimated increase of 100,000 to 200,000 of pilgrims from last year, by the time the Hajj season is over.

“Today, we have 5,000 passengers passing through the terminal, but its difficult to say how many pilgrims will come through the terminal during the 75 days Hajj season, due to the fluctuating number daily,” Maj. Gen. Al-Yahya added.

