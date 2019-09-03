Saudi Arabia begins annual scholarship for 424 Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, His Excellency Adnan Bostaji, has revealed that 424 scholarship slots have been awarded to Nigerian students, in line with the cultural exchange and cooperation between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador, who was in Kano on Tuesday on invitation by the governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to the free and compulsory education summit holding in Kano.

In his remarks, the Ambassador reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to education and scientific research, noting the Kingdom has foreign students from across 165 countries.

Amb. Bostaji also met with the beneficiaries of this year’s scholarship before their departure, wishing them success in the educational endeavours.

The envoy also lauded the Kano state government on its efforts to improve the education sector in the state.

“It is also my pleasure to commend the Kano state government’s initiative of re-modelling the traditional “Almajiri” system of education. It will help in putting an end to the negative behavior that comes from youths in the society because of lack of education,” he stated.

