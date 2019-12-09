Saudi ambassador who helped secure Zainab Aliyu release bags award

ADVERTISEMENT

Chair of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa took special time on Sunday to present an award to Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji.

She said it was in recognition of Bostaji efforts in Nigeria since he assumed duty as ambassador.

Dabiri-Erewa spoke at the 5th Nigeria Festival Awards, calling the award well deserved.

She also commended the ambassador’s prompt intervention in securing the release of Zainab Aliyu, a student apprehended in Saudi Arabia on drug smuggling charges.

