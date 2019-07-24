Breaking News
HAPPENING: Senate begins screening of ministerial nomineeMinisterial list: Aduda, Melaye protest non-inclusion of FCT nomineeJUST IN: Adamu, Amaechi, Onu others arrive Senate for screening
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Saudi ambassador, Gbajabiamila call for deepened bilateral relations
ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi ambassador, Gbajabiamila call for deepened bilateral relations

By Hafsah Abubakar Matazu Published Date
Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan bin Mahmood Bostaji and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, have called for deepened bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Saudi Arabian ambassador, during their meeting on Tuesday at the National Assembly in Abuja, congratulated Gbajabiamila on his election as the leader of the house, wishing him success on his new job.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the Speaker commended the cordial and historic relationship between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.