Saudi ambassador, Gbajabiamila call for deepened bilateral relations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan bin Mahmood Bostaji and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, have called for deepened bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Saudi Arabian ambassador, during their meeting on Tuesday at the National Assembly in Abuja, congratulated Gbajabiamila on his election as the leader of the house, wishing him success on his new job.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the Speaker commended the cordial and historic relationship between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App