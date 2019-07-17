  1. Home
Saudi ambassador congratulates Nigeria on AFCON’s bronze medal

By Hafsah Abubakar Matazu Published Date
Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, His Excellency Adnan Bostaji, has extended his hearty congratulations to Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles on emerging as the third place champions and winning the bronze medal in this year’s tournament of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Egypt.

The Nigerian team were able to beat their opponents, Tunisia, with a final score of 1-0.

“I congratulate Nigeria on winning third place and bronze medal, with my best wishes for more luck in the coming times,” the ambassador said.

