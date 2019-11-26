Sarri hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for Juve’s clash with Atletico

ADVERTISEMENT

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained with Juventus and will be evaluated ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, Maurizio Sarri has confirmed.

The Portugal striker sat out the unconvincing 3-1 win at Atalanta over the weekend as he continues to contend with a knee injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ronaldo is seemingly in line to feature in the Group D contest against Atleti, an opponent the former Real Madrid star has scored 25 times against in his prolific career.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Yesterday he did the training sessions with his team-mates,” Sarri told a press conference. “He seems to be growing [stronger].

“We will evaluate it between today and tomorrow to see if we have solved it, but the fact that yesterday he did all the training with his team-mates is very positive.

“I think and hope there will be no repercussions.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App