Sarri hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for Juve’s clash with Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has trained with Juventus and will be evaluated ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, Maurizio Sarri has confirmed.

The Portugal striker sat out the unconvincing 3-1 win at Atalanta over the weekend as he continues to contend with a knee injury.

However, Ronaldo is seemingly in line to feature in the Group D contest against Atleti, an opponent the former Real Madrid star has scored 25 times against in his prolific career.

“Yesterday he did the training sessions with his team-mates,” Sarri told a press conference. “He seems to be growing [stronger].

“We will evaluate it between today and tomorrow to see if we have solved it, but the fact that yesterday he did all the training with his team-mates is very positive.

“I think and hope there will be no repercussions.”

