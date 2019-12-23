Sarkin Yakin Kazaure, driver die in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sarkin Yakin Kazaure, Engineer Baba Aliyu Santali has been identified as one of the two people that lost their lives in an accident along Kano to Kaduna road at Chiromawa Gadar Kifi in Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State.

The accident, according to Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Zubairu Mato, occurred on Sunday morning when a trailer conveying a container fell on a Jeep conveying the Sarkin Yakin Kazaure and his driver, killing them both instantly.

“We received a call on the accident and we swiftly went into action and succeeded in evacuating the two bodies from the jeep. The accident caused a heavy hold up, but we were able to resolve it and we are not leaving the area until we succeed in removing the container from the road,” said the sector commandant.

He added that the two victims were later identified as the Sarkin Yakin Kazaure and his driver who were the occupants of the jeep.

The deceased Sarkin Yakin Kazaure has been in partisan politics and contested the Jigawa State gubernatorial seat under the PDP, and later decamped to APC along with PDP chairmen and eight political wards in Kazaure local government, as well as thousands of supporters.

