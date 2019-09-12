Sarkin Wakan Kano in police net over anti-Gaduje albums

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkin wakan Kano, Nazir Ahmad, has been arrested for allegedly releasing two uncensored musical albums.

The albums, which were released about three years ago, were said to have violated some provisions of the state censorship board laws

In the said albums Gidan Sarauta and Sai Hakuri, the crowned royal court singer was said to have openly criticized the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The singer was arrested on Wednesday in his residence at Darmanawa quarters by the police.

The spokesman, Kano state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest, saying that the singer was arrested on the orders of the court.

He said, “The court ordered his arrest and we complied with the order and we have already handed him over to the court.”

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa who is the spokesman to PDP’s governorship candidate in the last election described the arrest as illegal and a ploy to silence the opposition in the state.

He said, “Uniformed security personnel believed to be from Criminal Investigation Department of Kano State Police Command working on the orders Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje through the state Censorship Board have arrested the popular musician as part of the crackdown operation launched on the members of the opposition party, the PDP.

“Nazir’s brother Musbahu M. Ahmad who is also the chairman of Kannywood Kwankwasiyya support group said his brother’s arrest may likely be connected to a musical video he produced four years ago, alleging that he was taken away simply because of his support for the promotion good governance in Kano and Nigeria.

“We urge all security apparatus working in Kano state to as a matter of accountability stay away from being used for political victimization and blackmail which would not in any way frighten constructive criticism on the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“You may recall that our members, Salisu Yahaya Hotoro, Sunusi Oscar, Rufaidah Ahmed and Alhaji Muhammad Yakasai who are supporters of Kwankwasiyya movement were arrested and charged to courts for various cases that are seen to be merely a political victimization in recent times,” the statement read.

The Executive Secretary Kano State Censorship Board, Isma’ila Afakallah, could not be reached for comment over the issue.

