Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Sirdawa is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sarkin Malaman Sokoto state, Sheikh Buhari Sirdawa is dead.

He died on Friday evening at Saraki Hospital after a brief illness.

The deceased was appointed Sarkin Malamai 45 years ago by Sultan Abubakar III.

Aged 95, he is survived by 34 children, including 20 females and 14 males as well as many grand and great grand children.

According to his son, Yahaya Buhari, his funeral prayers would take place at Masallacin Shehu.

The son told our reporter that the deceased had willed to be buried beside his late parents at his residence, although, Sultan Sa’ad has directed that he should be buried at Hubbaren Shehu.

“We will tell the sultan about his will and we know he will respect it,” he said

Related

Download Daily Trust News App