Sanwo-Olu to Lawan, Gbajabiamila: Don’t delay passage of bills

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tasked the new Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila to ensure quick passage of bills that impact on lives of Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge in a statement signed by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the governor, the victories of both the new Senate President and Speaker are results of focus, hard work, resilience and team spirit from both men.

”We should not lose sight of the fact that the elections into the leadership positions of the Upper and Lower legislative chambers of the National Assembly is a clear manifestation that Nigeria’s democracy is growing in leaps and bounds.

“Recall that in the past, such elections were either not as transparent as what we witnessed today or emergence of the leaders were remotely controlled from outside the hallow chambers.

“But today, the National Assembly members participated and chose their leaders in the full glare of millions of Nigerians. This must be commended,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos state governor who was said to have watched proceedings of the two Chambers live at the National Assembly complex in Abuja advised the newly elected principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives to see their new positions as a heavy responsibility because according to him, “Leadership itself is responsibility’’.

He urged Senator Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila to work closely with the Executive arm of government for speedy and efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

“Nigerians are looking up to the ruling class, regardless of who is at the top or what political parties we represent. The average Nigerian is interested in the quick passage of the Appropriation bill and other bills that will have direct positive impact on his/her life’’, Sanwo-Olu stated.

