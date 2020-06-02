Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu extol virtues of late Senator Muse

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, has extolled the virtues of the late former lawmaker representing Lagos Central in the National Assembly, Senator Munir Adekunle, who passed on in the early hours of yesterday, aged 81.

Gov Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akoshile, described the octogenarian’s death as a huge loss to Lagos State, which he said that the elder statesman committed his time, resources and efforts to build.

“The state woke up on Tuesday to an awful reality of the passing away of the committed Lagosian, youth development enthusiast and elder statesman.

“Having served in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for more than 30 years, the late Senator Muse retired to serve Lagos, first as community leader and Council Chairman in Apapa, then as a respected federal lawmaker. His sterling leadership quality earned him respect across the state and beyond. He was the stabilising factor behind the lasting peace enjoyed by members of the Lagos chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON),” he said.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the family of the late senator.

Tinubu, in his condolence message, described the deceased as an associate who was committed to the development of not only his Apapa constituency, but also of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“A loyal party man and stabilising factor in Lagos politics, his contributions to the Action Congress and later the All Progressives Congress were invaluable. Senator Muse was a devout Muslim, who deployed all that he was blessed with in the propagation of Islam. Such was his wonderful role that he was named a member of the Management Committee of the Lagos Central Mosque,” he said.

