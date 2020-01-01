Sanwo-Olu signs N1.168trillion 2020 budget, promises over 90 % implementation

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday signed the State’s N1.168 Trillion 2020 Budget into law, promising over 90 per cent implementation.

The Governor assented to the Appropriation Bill at a short ceremony held in Alausa, 24 hours after the House of Assembly approved the budget.

Sanwo-Olu promised to be open and accountable in the implementation of the budget.

He said the state’s resources would be deployed “responsibly” to ensure the budget is implemented up to about 100 per cent performance.

In what he called a “New Year present” to all residents of the State, the governor said his administration would work more to deliver a ’Greater Lagos’.

He tasked members of the executive council to brace up for the challenges ahead while praising the legislature for the speedy passage of the Bill.

He said, “Now is the time for members of the State’s Executive Council who will be implementing this budget to demonstrate their tenacity to the vision of achieving Lagos of our dreams. We must display the conviction that we can do the job given to us by all residents of Lagos.

“With the speedy passage of the budget, the responsibilities cut out for us have gained additional momentum and the effort to achieve our development agenda has just started, because this is first budget this administration will be implementing in full cycle. We are hopeful that we would have improved the quality of life of residents at the end of the budget year.”

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said the Assembly was thorough in the process of scrutinising the budget.

He added that the House did not substantially cut down the expenses contained in the original document, because “the budget cuts across all sectors of the State’s economy”.

