Breaking News
Sanwo-Olu orders reopening of worship centres
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sanwo-Olu orders reopening of worship centres
ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu orders reopening of worship centres

By Kehinde Abdulsalam 
Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State
Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the re-opening of worship centres in the state with some stringent conditions.

The Governor also announced the increase of public gatherings in the state from 20 to 50.

In an address on Saturday, Sanwo-Olu gave conditions to the relaxation of the COVID-19 restriction, saying worship centres can only operate at 50 percent capacity.

Lagos remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria with 15, 121 confirmed cases as at Friday, 31st of July, 2020.

The state has also recorded 879 deaths while 19,565 have recovered and discharged from different health facilities in the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on March 29, 2020 imposed a restriction order on Lagos and Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for an initial period of 14 days In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

While religious worship centres were opened in some states, Lagos had retained a ban on churches and mosques resuming worship.

The Lagos State Government, through its Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi disclosed that it spends between N500,000 and N1 million to take care of COVID-19 patients in critical condition.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.