Sanwo-Olu: Not a tea party to be Lagos governor

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has admitted that it’s not a tea party to govern the state. Speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja yesterday, he said the challenges in Lagos State were real, and had made him lose weight.

“The experience is real, it got to show that the challenges are real, they are there, it’s not a tea party.  You don’t sleep and wake up and the traffic has gone down, you don’t sleep and wake up and there is no rain and that you’ve resolved Apapa gridlock, it’s real.

He said: “So it’s something that has psychologically prepared one for. The best thing to do is to ensure that you are not about looking for what the other person did, but it’s for Lagosians to see you do what you said you are going to do for them.”

 

