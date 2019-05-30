Sanwo-olu meets Lagos workers, signs executive order

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has met with workers of the State `s civil service, even as he signed an executive order, addressing challenges associated with traffic and environmental situations in the State.

Sanwo-olu who met with civil Servants and Permanent Secretaries during his familiarisation tour of offices in the Secretariat, Alausa, Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that there were challenges, but urged the workers not to be deterred and imbibe the right attitude to work.

“I just want to say to Lagosians that new things will begin to happen. Yes, there are issues and that is why there is a word ‘issue’. There will be issues, there will be challenges but out of it, looking at all your faces, we cannot afford to fail the citizens at this period.“

“So, my charge is this: whatever we know that we are not doing so well even in the period of Ramadan, let’s ask God for forgiveness,’’ he said.

The Governor, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and the Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola acknowledged the rousing welcome from Civil Servants and heads of parastatals who had gathered as early as 8a:m to receive him (the Governor).

He gave assurance that issues surrounding the minimum wage would be addressed, promising to ensure that the take-home pay of workers will truly take them home.

“On the issue around the minimum wage, we are going to sort that out very soon and I will make sure that whilst we do the work that we are meant to do, your take home will begin to take you home, but Lagosians have to feel it from day one from the way we speak to them and from the way we take their records.”

Meanwhile, the Governor has signed an executive order, declaring a state of emergency on environmental/sanitation and traffic management challenges in the State.

This according to the Governor will start the process of restoring stability and a culture of accountability in which all the Cozens become active stakeholders in bringing about the necessary changes.

The order which has the title: ”Enforcement of law and order in respect of Traffic and sanitation matters” is expected to cordon zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, construction on drainage points and setbacks.

According to the Governor, the order is to also ensure the attainment of zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and construction of structures on drainage points and setbacks.

”I think we have to make some points about issues that happen around transportation, potholes on our roads, blockages and rest of it, I think it is something we need to tackle immediately.“

“Lagosians are not going to wait for us any longer to maintain orderliness on our roads hence, I have invited all the Security Chiefs to witness the signing of the Executive Order so that they can hear us and support us in this regard,’’ the Governor said.

