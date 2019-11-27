Sanwo-Olu leads walk against domestic, sexual violence

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has threatened to wield the big stick on perpetrators of rape, domestic violence and child abuse in the state.

Sanwo-Olu issued the threat yesterday in his address to residents of Lagos after the ‘Walk To Commit and Act’ rally organised by the Lagos State government, through the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) of the Ministry of Justice, to further drive home his message against the menace.

The governor, who said the government was commemorating the day in line with the United Nation’s declaration against gender-based violence, added that the state was working hard with its police command and all relevant agencies to bring the crime to zero point. He emphatically warned that no offender would go unpunished, saying that rape, domestic violence and child abuse were crimes and must be treated as such.

Sanwo-Olu assured that the state would support the police and the judiciary to ensure crime was brought to the barest minimum.

He said, “It is a crime against humanity. When you are caught in the act of sexual violence, child abuse and domestic violence, you will be made to pay dearly for your crime. So, we are using this advocacy to warn and to tell people to desist because the full arm of law will be brought to bear on anybody or institution found wanting in any form.”

According to the governor, “It is about time we lived in a civil society. Come forth if anything happens, speak up, and you can be assured that you’ll be protected and the government will take up your issue.

“For people that have been all shut out and don’t know who or how to go about it, we have phone numbers that you can call. You can call our 112 or you can call the toll free number 08137960048. You can also send your text to 6820. Be assured that somebody is on the other side that will pick up your case and we’ll see to it that justice is served.”

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo, also condemned rape and violence in its totality.

Onigbanjo said, “It is a barbaric act. We frown against violence of any kind and rape against all genders. This walk demonstrates the state’s commitment and zero tolerance for all these acts of violence against women and children. So, anyone within the state who wants to commit these offences should be aware that they are going to face the full wrath of the law. That’s why we are taking the walk to show the State’s commitment, in compliance with UN convention and practices.”

